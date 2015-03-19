March 19 The Federal Reserve may be projecting labor market improvements and a return of inflation to a normal 2 percent, but those projections are so uncertain that the U.S. central bank should err on the side of looser, not tighter, policy, a top Fed policymaker said on Thursday.

"In this paper, we demonstrate that the zero lower bound on nominal interest rates implies that the central bank should adopt a looser policy when there is uncertainty," Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said in a draft of a paper for a Brookings Institution conference on Thursday and Friday. "In the current context this result implies that a delayed liftoff is optimal."

The paper, dated March 9, was released Thursday by the Brookings Institution on its website. Evans is scheduled to speak at the conference on Friday. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by James Dalgleish)