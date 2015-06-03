CHICAGO, June 3 The fact that Federal Reserve
policymakers are talking about possibly raising U.S. interest
rates this year signals the progress that has been been made on
the economic front, a top Fed official said on Wednesday.
The economy is getting stronger, Chicago Fed President
Charles Evans said in Chicago, but it is very important to meet
the Fed's 2-percent goal on inflation. Evans has said he does
not want to start raising rates until 2016.
Once the Fed does start raising rates, he said, it will
likely go back to making small adjustments to its main policy
rate.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)