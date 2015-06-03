CHICAGO, June 3 The hurdle for raising U.S.
interest rates is "pretty high" at the moment, and in fact it is
unlikely the economy will be ready for higher rates before next
year, a top Federal Reserve official said on Wednesday.
Economic data has come in weaker than expected since when
Fed officials last made their quarterly economic forecasts, in
March, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans told reporters in
Chicago.
That means that a rate hike is unlikely to be appropriate
until the first half of 2016 or perhaps even later, he said.
If rates go up this year it's important it is a very shallow
increase, he said.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek, writing by Ann Saphir; Editing by
Chizu Nomiyama)