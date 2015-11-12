CHICAGO Nov 12 It could be "well into" next
year before inflation has enough upward momentum to justify
raising U.S. interest rates, a top Federal Reserve official said
on Thursday, adding that rate increases thereafter should be
very gradual.
"The outlook for inflation remains too low," Chicago Fed
President Charles Evans said in remarks prepared for delivery to
a Manufactured Housing Institute forum in Chicago. "A gradual
path of normalization would balance both the various risks to my
projections for the economy's most likely path and the costs
that would be involved in mitigating those risks."
Evans is one of a handful of Fed policymakers who believe
the central bank should not raise rates next month, even as
economists largely believe it will and traders are pricing in a
70 percent chance of a hike.
Unemployment has fallen to 5 percent, half its peak during
the 2007-2009 recession and just above what most agree is
probably the minimum level before inflation pressures begin to
build. But with low oil prices and a strong dollar putting
downward pressure on prices, Evans expects inflation to still be
below the Fed's 2 percent target even by the end of 2018.
The Fed's Dec. 15-16 meeting will be Evans' last chance to
vote on the central bank's policy-setting committee before he
rotates into a non-voting position for 2016, replaced by the
more hawkish Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester.
It remains unclear whether Evans would use his vote to
protest a rate hike next month. The Fed has kept its benchmark
overnight lending rate at near zero since December 2008.
He repeated on Thursday he is more focused on making sure
the pace of rate hikes overall is slow than on the exact timing
of the initial hike, saying it could be appropriate for the
Fed's key interest rate to still be under 1 percent at the end
of 2016.
That's a shallower rate hike path than seen by many of his
colleagues, suggesting that the next big debate within the Fed
after a rate hike will revolve around the pace of monetary
policy tightening.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Paul Simao)