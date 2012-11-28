TORONTO Nov 27 The U.S. Federal Reserve's dual mandate to consider both inflation and employment when implementing policy has served the country well, Charles Evans, president of the Chicago Federal Reserve Bank, said on Tuesday.

"I think in the U.S. we are well served by the dual mandate because it gives us a better (ability) to sometimes act ahead of when the inflation forces are at work, when the economy is doing very poorly," he said after a speech in Toronto.