FOREX-Dollar nurses losses from this week's Fed minutes
* Sterling poised for winning week as political woes hit euro
TORONTO Nov 27 The U.S. Federal Reserve's dual mandate to consider both inflation and employment when implementing policy has served the country well, Charles Evans, president of the Chicago Federal Reserve Bank, said on Tuesday.
"I think in the U.S. we are well served by the dual mandate because it gives us a better (ability) to sometimes act ahead of when the inflation forces are at work, when the economy is doing very poorly," he said after a speech in Toronto.
* Sterling poised for winning week as political woes hit euro
WASHINGTON, Feb 23 The administration of President Donald Trump may ramp up enforcement of federal laws against recreational marijuana use, a White House spokesman said on Thursday, setting up potential conflicts in states where the drug is legal.
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------