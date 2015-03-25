BRIEF-Store Capital priced public offering of 8.65 mln shares of common stock at $23.10 per share
* Store Capital announces pricing of upsized public offering of common stock
LONDON, March 25 Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans said he would rather see inflation go above 2 percent rather than lose credibility in a similar situation to that of the Bank of Japan.
"I take very seriously the challenges faced by the Bank of Japan. I would rather see inflation go above 2 percent rather than face a situation like that," Evans said at an event in London. (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Alison Williams)
CARACAS, March 27 Venezuela next week will launch a new currency exchange mechanism to replace the DICOM rate, also known as SIMADI, President Nicolas Maduro said late on Monday in a televised speech as the OPEC nation suffers a deep economic crisis.