LONDON, March 25 Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans said he would rather see inflation go above 2 percent rather than lose credibility in a similar situation to that of the Bank of Japan.

"I take very seriously the challenges faced by the Bank of Japan. I would rather see inflation go above 2 percent rather than face a situation like that," Evans said at an event in London. (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Alison Williams)