MILWAUKEE Oct 9 The Federal Reserve does not
need to resort to negative interest rates or other policies to
further ease monetary policy in order to lift excessively low
inflation back to the central bank's 2-percent goal within a few
years, a top Fed official said on Friday.
"We think that just delaying the fed funds rate liftoff
currently until about the middle of 2016 and then a gradual path
would be consistent with us getting inflation back up to 2
percent within a reasonable period of time," Chicago Federal
Reserve Bank President Charles Evans said after a speech to the
CFA Society Milwaukee. "I would like it to move up more quickly
than that, but at the moment we are thinking that that's what
appropriate policy would be".
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)