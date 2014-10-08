PLYMOUTH, Wisc. Oct 8 The U.S. Federal Reserve
must "live by" its 2-percent inflation target, treating
excessively low inflation as just as big a problem as
excessively high inflation, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans
said on Wednesday.
"I'm all for getting interest rates higher," but only once
the economy is ready for it, Evans said.
While the U.S. economy is "on a good path," with
unemployment falling and inflation looking like it will rise
back to healthier levels, raising rates should wait until the
Fed is more certain about the outlook, he said.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)