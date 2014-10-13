INDIANAPOLIS Oct 13 Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans said on Monday that the U.S. government should take advantage of low borrowing costs to accelerate needed infrastructure investment.

The effort could boost demand, increase growth, and help the Fed achieve its employment and inflation goals, he said.

"There's a need to invest in infrastructure," Evans said. "Monetary policy can't do it all. We wouldn't have had to do as much if we had some help."

Evans is the latest central bank official, both in the U.S. and Europe, to suggest fiscal policy and government spending may need to play a role in boosting weak demand.

