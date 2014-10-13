INDIANAPOLIS Oct 13 Chicago Federal Reserve
President Charles Evans said on Monday that the U.S. government
should take advantage of low borrowing costs to accelerate
needed infrastructure investment.
The effort could boost demand, increase growth, and help the
Fed achieve its employment and inflation goals, he said.
"There's a need to invest in infrastructure," Evans said.
"Monetary policy can't do it all. We wouldn't have had to do as
much if we had some help."
Evans is the latest central bank official, both in the U.S.
and Europe, to suggest fiscal policy and government spending may
need to play a role in boosting weak demand.
(Reporting By Howard Schneider; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)