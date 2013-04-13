BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
BOSTON, April 13 A dovish Federal Reserve policymaker on Saturday highlighted the U.S. central bank's good record on maintaining average inflation close to its 2-percent target, arguing the Fed needs to stay focused on accommodative policies despite some outsized fears over future inflation.
Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, in a speech, said inflation pressures look low now, and the Fed's easy policies have helped slowly move the U.S. unemployment rate toward 5.5 percent, which he called a sustainable level.
Speaking alongside Evans, Minneapolis Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota, a fellow dove, argued that a balanced policy approach would allow inflation to deviate somewhat from its 2-percent goal in order to lower U.S. unemployment.
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions abruptly asked the remaining 46 chief federal prosecutors left over from the Obama administration to resign on Friday, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who had been asked to stay on in November by then President-elect Donald Trump.
* MSA Safety - on March 8, unit was paid about $80.9 million (pursuant to insurance policies issued by the north river insurance company, affiliates