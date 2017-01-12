NAPLES, Fla. Jan 12 Aggressive fiscal and other
policies could push U.S. economic growth to 4 percent in the
short run, but would raise inflation risks unless coupled with
strategies to boost productivity or expand the labor market,
Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans said on
Thursday.
Evans did not mention the proposals of President-elect
Donald Trump specifically, but said U.S. growth will remain
stunted unless the labor force or productivity grow
unexpectedly.
"The U.S. economy could experience a burst of 4 percent
growth for a year," Evans said while speaking on a panel in
Naples, Florida. But "it is not possible to just birth a large
cohort of 25-year-olds."
