BRIEF-Halcon Resources files for offer and sale of up to 52.6 mln shares - SEC Filing
* Files for offer and sale of up to 52.6 million shares - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2lNFjq1] Further company coverage:
CHICAGO Nov 19 A top Federal Reserve policymaker on Tuesday urged a group of bankers to boost lending, rather than worry so much about how the Fed will restrain liquidity in the financial system once it comes time to exit super-easy monetary policy.
"I'd like you to do a lot more lending than is taking place now," Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans told the Illinois Bankers Association in answer to a question about how the Fed will keep trillions of dollars of excess bank reserves from flooding the system once the economy starts growing faster.
The Fed has the tools to prevent inflation from getting out of hand once growth returns, he said, including using reverse repos to sterilize funds.
CAIRO, March 6 Remittances from Egyptians abroad increased by 20 percent year-on-year in the three months following the country's November currency float, totalling about $5 billion, a central bank statement said on Monday.
LONDON, March 6 Emerging stocks rose half a percent on Monday, rebounding after two lossmaking sessions as investors absorbed the likelihood of slower China growth and a March interest rate rise in the United States.