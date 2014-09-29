Sept 29 The Federal Reserve should be
"exceptionally patient" in removing monetary policy
accommodation, delaying interest-rate hikes until it is
confident the U.S. economy can withstand them and only raising
rates slowly once it starts, a top Fed official said on Monday.
In remarks that largely repeated those he made last
Wednesday, Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans
detailed to a group of economists the reasoning behind his call
for restraint on rate increases, even if the result is inflation
temporarily breaching the Fed's target of 2 percent.
Despite immense progress since the depths of the recession,
he said, U.S. inflation remains "stubbornly low," and labor
markets harbor more slack than last month's 6.1 percent
unemployment rate suggests.
In particular, he said, labor force participation has
dropped faster than can be accounted for simply by the aging of
the population, and wage growth, at just over 2 percent
annually, lags the 3 percent to 4 percent that should be
expected.
"We should be exceptionally patient in adjusting the stance
of U.S. monetary policy - even to the point of allowing a modest
overshooting of our inflation target," Evans said in remarks
prepared for delivery to the National Association of Business
Economists in Chicago.
"I favor delaying liftoff until I am more certain that we
have sufficient momentum in place toward our policy goals. And I
think we should plan for our path of policy rate increases to be
shallow."
Evans rotates into a voting spot on the Fed's policy setting
committee in 2015, when most of his colleagues believe will be
the year when they begin to raise rates for the first time in
years.
The Fed has kept short-term interest rates near zero since
2008, and has bought more than $3 trillion in bonds to push
borrowing costs down further and to boost investment and hiring.
The Fed plans to finish winding down its latest round of
bond buying next month, and already some of the U.S. central
bank's more hawkish policymakers are calling for interest rate
increases.
But prematurely restricting monetary conditions could deal a
setback to the economy, Evans said on Monday, forcing the Fed to
backtrack and prolonging the conditions that have prompted it to
pin rates near zero in the first place.
"I am very uncomfortable with calls to raise our policy rate
sooner than later," Evans said.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir, editing by G Crosse)