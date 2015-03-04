LAKE FOREST, Ill., March 4 A top Federal Reserve
official who wants the U.S. central bank to wait until early
2016 to raise interest rates suggested on Wednesday he would not
necessarily oppose removing the Fed's vow to be "patient" on
raising rates when policymakers meet later this month.
As long as the Fed's communications "convey a sufficient
amount of confditionality" the exact wording of the statement is
not critical, Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles
Evans told reporters after a speech here. Removing the word
"patient" from the statement would open the door to a possible
June rate hike, though would not require it, Fed Chair Janet
Yellen has suggested.
June, Evans told reporters, would be a "bit early" to have
the confidence he would want in the inflation outlook before
raising rates.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)