NEW YORK Nov 8 A dovish Federal Reserve official said on Tuesday that while he is getting comfortable with hiking interest rates in December, the Fed should be patient on tightening policy thereafter.

"We would be well served by continued patience," Chicago Fed President Charles Evans told a UBS bank luncheon of economists and investors, when asked about backing a December hike.

Evans, who does not vote on policy this year, added that he is "always concerned" about hiking too aggressively, and repeated he expects three rate increases by the end of next year. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)