LONDON, June 3 U.S. productivity may be
returning to the slow growth rates seen after the 1973 oil price
shock which, combined with less labour force growth, will push
down on real interest rates, Chicago Federal Reserve Bank
President Charles Evans said on Friday.
Speaking at an event in London hosted by the
Philadelphia-based Global Interdependence Center, Evans said it
was important that inflation should rise higher and avoid the
risk of a Japan-style trap of persistent falling prices.
However, he said he did not think a recession in the United
States was more likely than his colleagues did, and he expected
moderate economic growth.
