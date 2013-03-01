BRIEF-Fitch says UK faces debt challenge despite short-term growth boost
* Fitch says UK faces debt challenge despite short-term growth boost
DES MOINES, Iowa Feb 28 The best way to set the stage for an eventual return to higher interest rates is, paradoxically, to keep rates low for now, a top Federal Reserve official said on Thursday.
If the Fed were to raise rates too soon, "what would happen is the economy would slow and we'd find ourselves in another tailspin," Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans told the CFA Society of Iowa.
Evans said he does not see any upward pressure on inflation from wage increases, and does not expect inflation to rise more than half a percentage point above the Fed's 2 percent target even with the Fed's current easy monetary policy.
It would be a "big mistake" to withdraw the Fed's easy-money policy too soon, he said, as some other central banks, including the Bank of Japan, have done.
* Fitch says UK faces debt challenge despite short-term growth boost
* Charter Communications Inc - Units intend to offer $1.0 billion in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2027
WASHINGTON, March 9 The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits last week rebounded from a near 44-year low, but the labor market continues to tighten amid a sharp drop in job cuts in February.