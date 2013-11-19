BRIEF-Halcon Resources files for offer and sale of up to 52.6 mln shares - SEC Filing
* Files for offer and sale of up to 52.6 million shares - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2lNFjq1] Further company coverage:
CHICAGO Nov 19 The Federal Reserve's biggest challenge today is the credibility of its promise to boost jobs and bring excessively low inflation back to the Fed's 2-percent goal, a top Fed official said on Tuesday.
People need to understand that the Fed is "here to deliver" on both goals, and probably continue to buy bonds until the total purchases under the current bond-buying program reaches about $1.5 trillion, Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans told the Illinois Bankers Association.
"I would say the benefits far outweigh the costs" for now, Evans said, of the Fed's $85-billion-a-month bond-buying program.
"We are going to keep at it," he said.
CAIRO, March 6 Remittances from Egyptians abroad increased by 20 percent year-on-year in the three months following the country's November currency float, totalling about $5 billion, a central bank statement said on Monday.
LONDON, March 6 Emerging stocks rose half a percent on Monday, rebounding after two lossmaking sessions as investors absorbed the likelihood of slower China growth and a March interest rate rise in the United States.