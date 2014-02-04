DETROIT Feb 4 The Federal Reserve's cuts to its
massive bond-buying program have been "reasonable" and the pace
of its reductions have been "modest," a top Fed official said on
Tuesday, expressing support for continued paring of the program.
The Fed's quantitative easing program has already lasted
longer than initially expected, Chicago Federal Reserve Bank
President Charles Evans said after a speech here, but it has
finally begun to kick in and jumpstart the recovery.
The unemployment rate can fall to as low as 5 percent to
5.25 percent before undesirable wage pressures may arise, he
said.