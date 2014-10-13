WASHINGTON Oct 13 Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans said on Monday that he continues to see early 2016 as the likely date for the Fed to raise interest rates.

"It would be the first quarter of 2016 because of the risk considerations," including a tepid pace of inflation and continued slack in the labor market, Evans said. "I am a little worried that if we increase rates prematurely it might not work out," Evans said.

Evans is among the Fed officials who feel it would be riskier to raise rates early, and potentially snuff out the recovery, than to wait and risk a run-up in inflation.

