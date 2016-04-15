BRIEF-DAK Capital announces acquisition of common shares of Blackline Safety
* DAK Capital announces acquisition of common shares of Blackline Safety Corp
WASHINGTON, April 15 Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans said on Friday the Fed needs greater confidence inflation will rise to its two percent target and should be cautious about further rate hikes until then.
"We need more confidence that inflation will get to two percent in a sustainable fashion," Evans said. "Most of the cautionary pause is about assessing risks and being careful." (Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* DAK Capital announces acquisition of common shares of Blackline Safety Corp
* Federal Home Loan Bank Of New York says reached an agreement in principle to settle all claims pending in United States bankruptcy court in case relating to 2008 Lehman Brothers