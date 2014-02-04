DETROIT Feb 4 Only a sharp economic downturn or
unexpected rise in inflation could force the Federal Reserve to
pause or speed up the pace at which it is cutting its massive
bond-buying program, a top Fed official said on Tuesday.
"I think it's probably a high hurdle to deviate from that
pace over the next several meetings," Chicago Federal Reserve
Bank President Charles Evans told reporters after a speech here.
Evans said that world financial markets should not be
surprised at the Fed's decision to keep tapering its third round
of quantitative easing, or QE3, because the cuts come in
response to improved momentum in the economy.