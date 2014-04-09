BRIEF-Fitch says economic pick-up won't immediately boost Indonesian banks
* Indonesian banks face a number of short-term risks that could still add to pressure on their performance this year Source text for Eikon:
WASHINGTON, April 9 The Federal Reserve will likely wait "at least" six months after ending a bond-buying program before raising interest rates, and will only act that quickly "if things really go well," a top U.S. central banker said on Wednesday.
Charles Evans, president of the Chicago Fed, was asked about the timetable after Janet Yellen, the Fed Chair, said last month the recess would be "around six months" depending on the economy - a comment that undercut stocks and bonds and prompted economists to revise forecasts.
"It could be six, it could be 16 months," Evans told reporters.
"If I had my druthers, I'd want more accommodation and I'd push it into 2016," he said of what he sees as the appropriate timing of the first rate hike. But, he said, "the actual, most likely case I think is probably late 2015." (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by James Dalgleish)
HONG KONG, March 22 Asian stocks posted their biggest drop in two weeks on Wednesday as growing doubts about Donald Trump's economic growth agenda prompted investors to dump risky assets and to rush to safe havens such as gold and government bonds.
* Exports +11.3 pct yr/yr in Feb vs forecast +10.6 pct * Feb imports +1.2 pct yr/yr vs forecast +0.6 pct * Trade balance back in black at unadjusted 813.4 bln yen * Seasonally-adjusted surplus nearly 7-yr high of 680.3 bln yen * Trade surplus with United States widens * Trump's trade protectionism clouds outlook (Adds analyst's quote) By Tetsushi Kajimoto TOKYO, March 22 Japan's exports grew the most in more than two years in February, rebounding fro