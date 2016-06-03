LONDON, June 3 Chicago Federal Reserve President
Charles Evans said on Friday that the U.S. central bank might
increase interest rates in June, July or September.
"I don't think that the timing for a rate hike is important
so much. If we were to move in June, that could work, July could
work, September could work," Evans told Bloomberg Television in
an interview.
"I think that with my outlook, two hikes in 2016 could be
appropriate," he said.
Earlier, Evans called into question the likelihood of a Fed
rate hike this summer, saying in a speech in London that he saw
a "reasonable case" for delaying higher borrowing costs until
core inflation reaches the Fed's goal of 2 percent.
(Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa; writing by William
Schomberg)