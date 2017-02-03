OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. Feb 3 Promises by Donald
Trump during his presidential campaign to cut corporate and
personal taxes and pursue some infrastructure spending would be
a "good thing" for U.S. economic growth, Chicago Federal Reserve
President Charles Evans said on Friday.
It is "natural" as well to rethink trade agreements, as
Trump has said he will, if aimed at boosting jobs and growth at
home, Evans said after an event to benefit Prairie State College
in Olympia Fields, south of Chicago. He said, however, that
protectionism could hurt competitiveness, which would hurt U.S.
productivity and growth.
