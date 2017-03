ISTANBUL, June 2 Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans said on Monday that an uptick in the U.S. unemployment rate would not be a surprise and that this is incorporated in the central bank's outlook.

Speaking at a conference in Istanbul, Evans also said labour force participation had declined more than expected. (Reporting by Asli Kandemir and Seda Sezer; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Hugh Lawson)