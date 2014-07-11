By Howard Schneider
JACKSON, Wyoming July 11
JACKSON, Wyoming July 11 The U.S. Federal
Reserve has nearly completed development of a new plan for
returning to a more normal monetary policy, even as officials
remain concerned some of their newest policy tools could pose
unintended risks to the financial system, two Fed officials said
on Friday.
"We are making very good progress," on the mix of policies
that will be used to manage interest rates in the future,
Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans said on the
sidelines of an economic conference here.
More analysis still needs to be done, and Evans said in
particular Fed officials worry their new reverse repo tool could
exacerbate any future financial crisis. By in essence accepting
short term loans from a broad set of financial institutions,
there is concern that banks, money market funds and other large
investors could use those repo loans as a massive safe haven in
a crisis, pulling money out of circulation and making the crisis
worse.
"During a period of quick risk aversion ... we would have to
understand what movements into this product would be," Evans
said.
Still, he and Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart affirmed
what was indicated in the most recent minutes of the Fed's
policymaking committee: that the central bank is near completion
of one of the core debates needed to set up a post-crisis
monetary policy.
Lockhart said he thought a completed policy could be
formally announced as early as this fall. He said a main tool
will be the interest the Fed pays banks on excess reserves,
which could quickly encourage or discourage banks from leaving
money on deposit at the Fed, with the reverse repo playing a
"supporting role."
The Federal Funds rate, which is the amount banks charge
each other for overnight loans, will remain part of the central
bank's toolkit. But it is not expected to play the main role it
has in the past because reserve-rich banks don't rely on that
market as much as they used to.
