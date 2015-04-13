SAN FRANCISCO, April 13 Federal Reserve
policymakers should not read too much into financial market
prices to glean the views of investors on interest rates or
inflation because prices are hard to decipher, according to
research released Monday by the San Francisco Fed.
"Fluctuations in risk and liquidity premiums and in other
market forces complicate how market-based expectations are
interpreted and used by policymakers - including central
bankers," wrote Michael Bauer and Glenn Rudebusch, top
researchers at the regional bank. "(Policy) cannot be formulated
exclusively using information in market-based expectations."
As U.S. central bankers contemplate raising interest rates
for the first time since 2006, some policymakers have cited
falling measures of inflation in the market as a reason to be
cautious about tightening policy.
Indeed, with some market measures suggesting traders see
inflation five to 10 years from now at well below the Fed's 2
percent target, "a strict market-based approach to making policy
would argue that the Fed should take immediate action toward
more accommodative policy," they wrote.
They added those measures should not be taken at face value
because they probably reflect expectations for European Central
Bank easing rather than anything about the U.S. economy
directly.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir. Editing by Andre Grenon)