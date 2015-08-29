JACKSON HOLE, Wyo. Aug 29 For much of her
tenure as head of the Federal Reserve, Janet Yellen has been
pressured by Republican lawmakers who want the U.S. central bank
to adopt a monetary policy rule, a straightforward formula
connecting unemployment and inflation to a benchmark interest
rate.
On Saturday a Yellen ally and former adviser at the Fed
delivered a provocative retort: the economic models underpinning
those simple rules don't work that well, and the best policy
decisions come when central bankers look beyond those models to
the unexpected forces shaping the economy.
Former Fed Chair Alan Greenspan famously did it in the 1990s
when he argued against a rate hike at a time when rising
productivity was holding down inflation, and arguably failed to
do it when he ignored the impact of the tech and housing
bubbles, Johns Hopkins University economics professor Jon Faust
said in a paper presented at an annual Fed conference here.
In each case the point is the same: it was the extraordinary
events outside of the basic inflation and output models used by
central bankers that ultimately mattered most, argued Faust, who
served as a special adviser to the Fed's board of governors
until September 2014.
That approach "brings fears of 'seat-of-the-pants'
policymaking and, for the more excitable, of barbarians at the
central bank gates," Faust wrote.
But after reviewing the statistical models that try to
separate underlying economic trends from other factors, Faust
said he concluded it is those other factors that policymakers
often need to understand and reflect in their decisions -
something that can't be done through a rule.
"Normal cyclical dynamics ... have played a distinctly minor
role in both the successes and failures" of monetary policy,
Faust wrote. "Understanding ... confounding dynamics has always
been the key to good policymaking and failure to understand
those dynamics has played a key role in major policy mistakes."
Sophisticated econometric models of inflation, for example,
may include "extra wiggles" in the forecast as inflation moves
from its current rate to a long-run average, but on the whole do
no better than a "mindless" line drawn between the two points,
he said.
His argument has bearing for the push by Republicans in
Congress and possibly by the party's eventual 2016 presidential
nominee to tie the Fed to a policy rule.
Yellen is arguably facing a "seat-of-the-pants" moment now
in judging whether it is time to raise rates, a call tied
closely to her judgment about when and how fast inflation might
rise to the Fed's 2 percent target.
That's a decision no model or rule will help with, Faust
suggested.
"Policymakers must take a stand," he said.
(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Paul Simao)