CHICAGO, Sept 21 U.S. short-term interest rate futures traders kept bets the U.S. Federal Reserve will not move to raise rates until late 2013 at the earliest, after the central bank ramped up its aid to the economy.

Futures traders still see about an even chance the Fed will increase its key policy rate by December 2013, Fed funds futures prices at the Chicago Board of Trade showed. That was unchanged from before the statement.

By January 2014 traders were pricing in a 72 percent chance of a rate hike. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by James Dalgleish)