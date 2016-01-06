NEW YORK Jan 6 The New York Federal Reserve
said on Wednesday it planned to publish data on a reconfigured
federal funds rate and a new interbank interest rate, beginning
on March 2, to better gauge activities in the U.S. interbank
lending market.
The new effective federal funds rate will be based on data
from trades reported to depository institutions instead of data
from federal funds brokers.
It will also switch to a calculation of volume-weighted
median from the current volume-weighted average.
The overnight bank funding rate, which will debut in two
months, is a volume-weighted median of fed funds trades and
certain Eurodollar transactions of U.S.-based offices, the New
York Fed said in a statement on its website.
The rates data are scheduled to be released daily at about 9
a.m. ET (1400 GMT). Revised data would be published at about
2:30 p.m. (1930 GMT) the same day, the New York Fed said.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)