By Pedro Nicolaci da Costa
| WASHINGTON, Sept 13
WASHINGTON, Sept 13 Central banks do not
operate in a vacuum and must be mindful of the effects of their
policies on other countries, a panel of top economists said on
Tuesday.
In a Brookings Institution report that hinted at criticism
of the Federal Reserve, the experts argued that spillover
effects are important, and called for the formation of an
international group to monitor them.
They also urged central banks, including the Fed and other
rich-country institutions to specifically acknowledge financial
stability as one of their mandated goals.
"Central banks should go beyond their traditional emphasis
on low inflation to adopt an explicit goal of financial
stability," the report said.
Among the 16 well-known economists and financial experts to
sign the report were Barry Eichengreen from the University of
California, Berkeley, Mohamed El-Erian of the bond fund Pimco
and Kenneth Rogoff from Harvard.
"We call for the creation of an International Monetary
Policy Committee composed of representatives of major central
banks that will report regularly to world leaders on the
aggregate consequences of individual central bank policies."
The findings come as the Federal Reserve, faced with a
weakening U.S. economy, ponders another round of unconventional
monetary stimulus. Many analysts believe the Fed will take some
type of step to support low long-term rates at its Sept. 20-21
meeting.
When the Fed implemented its second round of bond-buying,
it came under harsh criticism from emerging economies for
pushing up their exchange rates with ultra-low rates in the
United States.
"Central banks are more likely to safeguard their
independence and credibility by acknowledging and explicitly
addressing the tensions between inflation targeting and
competing objectives than by denying such linkages and
proceeding with business as usual," the report said.
"Central banks should make clear that monetary policy is
only one part of the policy response and cannot be effective
unless other policies -- fiscal and structural policies,
financial sector regulation -- work in tandem."