(Repeats item originally published on Aug 27, wich no change to
text)
By Howard Schneider
JACKSON HOLE, Wyo. Aug 27 Central bankers in
charge of the vast bulk of the world's economy delved deep into
the weeds of money markets and interest rates over a three-day
conference here, and emerged with a common plea to their
colleagues in the rest of government: please help.
Mired in a world of low growth, low inflation and low
interest rates, officials from the Federal Reserve, Bank of
Japan and the European Central Bank said their efforts to
bolster the economy through monetary policy may falter unless
elected leaders stepped forward with bold measures. These would
range from immigration reform in Japan to structural changes to
boost productivity and growth in the U.S. and Europe.
Without that, they said, it would be hard to convince
markets and households that things will get better, and
encourage the shift in mood many economists feel are needed to
improve economic performance worldwide. During a Saturday
session at the symposium, such a slump in expectations about
inflation and about other aspects of the economy was cited as a
central problem complicating central banks' efforts to reach
inflation targets and dimming prospects in Japan and Europe.
ECB executive board member Benoit Coeure said the bank was
working hard to prevent public expectations about inflation from
becoming entrenched "on either side" - neither too high nor too
low. But the slow pace of economic reform among European
governments, he said, was damaging the effort.
"What we have seen since 2007 is half-baked and half-hearted
structural reforms. That does not help supporting inflation
expectations. That has helped entertain disinflationary
expectations," Coeure said.
Bank of Japan governor Haruhiko Kuroda said he is in regular
talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe about opening
Japan to more immigration and other politically sensitive
changes needed to improve potential growth, currently estimated
at only around one percent annually.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen devoted the final page of her keynote
talk on possible monetary policy reforms to a list of fiscal and
structural policies she feels would help the economy.
Fiscal policy was not on the formal agenda for the
conference, but it was a steady part of the dialogue as
policymakers thought through policies for a post-crisis world.
One of the central worries is that households and businesses
have become so cautious and set in their outlooks - expecting
little growth and little inflation - that they do not respond in
expected ways to the efforts central banks have made.
That has included flooding the financial system with cash,
and voicing a steady commitment to their inflation targets in an
effort to make people believe they will be met.
Kuroda acknowledged that household expectations have not
moved, and said the BOJ was prepared to continue its battle to
figure out how to shift them. In modern monetary theory,
households and business expectations are felt to play a defining
role in spending and investment decisions, and thus in shaping
inflation and growth.
"Japanese inflation dynamics remain vulnerable," Kuroda
said. "It could be that long-term inflation expectations are yet
to be anchored in Japan" at the bank's 2 percent target.
The concern about expectations is a paradox. The Fed for
example fought a difficult battle with inflation in the 1970s,
hiking interest rates to recession-provoking levels and
eventually winning a war of credibility over its ability to rein
in price increases.
Some central bankers remain fearful of clipping that cord.
But they also are hunting for ways to jolt the economy out
of its doldrums, and a fiscal push is a possible tool.
In a lunch address by Princeton University economist
Christopher Sims, policymakers were told that it may take a
massive program, large enough even to shock taxpayers into a
different, inflationary view of the future.
"Fiscal expansion can replace ineffective monetary policy at
the zero lower bound," Sims said. "It requires deficits aimed
at, and conditioned on, generating inflation. The deficits must
be seen as financed by future inflation, not future taxes or
spending cuts."
It was not clear whether such ideas will catch on. But there
was a broad sense here that the other side of government may
need to up its game.
(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)