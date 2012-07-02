CHICAGO, July 2 U.S. fiscal policy in coming
months and years is likely to tighten more quickly than would be
expected given historical patterns, dragging down economic
growth, a paper published Monday by the Federal Reserve Bank of
San Francisco said.
A raft of spending cuts and tax increases set to come into
force by the end of 2012 could push the United States off a
so-called fiscal cliff and into recession, the Congressional
Budget Office has projected.
But even if U.S. lawmakers avert a sharp contraction in
fiscal policy, federal spending and tax rises will increasingly
weigh on economic growth, starting this year and continuing for
the next several years, the San Francisco Fed economists said in
the paper.
That's a sharp turnaround from recent years, when federal
spending was much more generous than what historical trends
suggest should be expected in the aftermath of a recession, even
such a severe one, the research shows.
"The tailwinds fiscal policy provided to economic growth
during the Great Recession and the first few years of recovery
have shifted direction," wrote Brian Lucking, a research
associate at the San Francisco Fed, and Dan Wilson, a senior
economist there, in the latest edition of the regional Fed
bank's Economic Letter. "Going forward, the forecast calls for
fiscal headwinds."
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke and other Fed officials have
warned about the damage that tight fiscal policy could have,
even as the U.S. central bank takes unprecedented steps to
loosen monetary policy to goose the lackluster recovery.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)