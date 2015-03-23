BRIEF-Johnson & Johnson says Janssen Holding to acquire all publicly held shares of Actelion for $280 per share
* Johnson & Johnson publishes interim result for Actelion tender offer and declares the tender offer successful
NEW YORK, March 23 The European Central Bank's bond-buying program is having a bigger impact than expected, a top Federal Reserve official said on Monday.
Fed Vice Chair Stanley Fischer said after a speech on Monday that the ECB's easing measures were a welcome move.
In response to a question at the Economic Club of New York, Fischer said the ECB program "is having a bigger impact on the capital markets than many had expected and is having a bigger impact on expectations for economic activity in Europe than most people had expected." (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer and Michael Flaherty; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Johnson & Johnson publishes interim result for Actelion tender offer and declares the tender offer successful
TOKYO, March 31 The dollar edged up on Friday, poised for weekly gains after solid U.S. economic data contrasted with cooling euro zone inflation, though it was set to book losses in the first quarter amid concerns about the direction of U.S. President Donald Trump's policies.