WASHINGTON May 16 The U.S. Senate may hold a final vote on Wednesday on Stanley Fischer's nomination to be vice chairman of the Federal Reserve, a Senate Democratic aide said.

The aide said the Senate would likely hold an initial vote to proceed to the consideration of the nomination on Tuesday, setting up action for a final confirming vote. He is widely expect to win confirmation.

It appeared unlikely, however, that the Senate would act next week on two other pending Fed nominees: U.S. Treasury official Lael Brainard and current Fed Governor Jerome Powell, who has been nominated to serve another term. (Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by James Dalgleish; Writing by Tim Ahmann)