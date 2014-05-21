(Corrects to show vote was related to board seat, not vice chairmanship)

WASHINGTON May 20 Stanley Fischer's nomination to be a member of the U.S. Federal Reserve's board cleared a key procedural hurdle in the Senate on Tuesday, virtually assuring that the noted economist will join the central bank within days.

The Senate agreed to limit debate on his board nomination, allowing for a final vote just after midday on Wednesday. A separate vote on his nomination to be vice chairman at the central bank has not yet been scheduled. (Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by by Peter Cooney)