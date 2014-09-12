WASHINGTON, Sept 12 The Federal Reserve has created a new committee on financial stability, naming Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer to lead the group.

The move shows how the Fed is looking more closely at how it can cool important parts of the financial sector before they overheat.

Also on the committee are Fed Governors Lael Brainard and Daniel Tarullo, according to the Fed. (Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Paul Simao)