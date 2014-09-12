UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
WASHINGTON, Sept 12 The Federal Reserve has created a new committee on financial stability, naming Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer to lead the group.
The move shows how the Fed is looking more closely at how it can cool important parts of the financial sector before they overheat.
Also on the committee are Fed Governors Lael Brainard and Daniel Tarullo, according to the Fed. (Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Paul Simao)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts