* Fischer tapped to lead new Fed financial stability panel
* Fed No. 2 has pointed to U.S. regulatory shortcomings
* Fed's Tarullo, Brainard join Fischer on new committee
* Fischer has suggested a stability mandate for all
regulators
(Recasts with Fischer, analysts quotes, background)
By Michael Flaherty and Howard Schneider
WASHINGTON, Sept 12 Federal Reserve Vice
Chairman Stanley Fischer has been tapped to head a new financial
stability panel at the U.S. central bank, an influential perch
he could use to try to broaden and enhance the Fed's powers to
ward off a future financial crisis.
The renowned economist and former head of the Bank of
Israel, who took office in June as the Fed's No. 2, has said he
sees shortfalls in U.S. financial safeguards. The new post gives
him an opportunity to address them.
Based on his public statements, and on interviews with
current and former Fed officials and others familiar with his
thinking, Fischer is expected to seek to streamline the
decision-making process of the main U.S. financial regulation
body. He is also expected to look to sharpen the Fed's market
intervention tools, with the shadow banking sector among the
areas in his cross-hairs.
"We need always be aware that the next crisis - and there
will be one - will not be identical to the last one, and that we
need to be vigilant in both trying to foresee it and seeking to
prevent it," Fischer said in July.
Any tough steps he pushes to further rein in the U.S.
financial sector, which has come under heightened regulatory
scrutiny since the 2007-2009 financial crisis, are likely to be
met with fierce industry opposition. Top Republicans in the
House of Representatives, who are trying to curb the Fed's
authority, may also stand in his way.
Fischer's first two speeches as a Fed governor, which dug
into the financial stability issue, underscore the importance he
places on an aggressive regulatory response when market
stability is put at risk.
'OTHER CHANGES'
A central bank can cool financial markets by raising
interest rates, but borrowing costs are a blunt tool that top
Fed officials think should be used only as a last resort.
Instead, U.S. central bankers prefer so-called
macroprudential tools, such as bank capital requirements and
limits on leverage, and they have taken a number of steps in
recent years to buttress the financial sector's resiliency.
How much further Fischer would like the Fed to go is not
clear, but his actions at the Bank of Israel, where he oversaw
aggressive lending restrictions to curb a real estate bubble,
show he is not afraid to take aggressive action at times.
"He will be able to both develop and deploy the tools that
are needed" to make the financial system stronger, said Sidharth
Tiwari, an IMF director who worked with Fischer in the 1990s.
In his work on the new panel, Fischer, who has said he does
not currently see any U.S. asset bubbles forming, will be joined
by Fed Governors Lael Brainard and Daniel Tarullo, the Fed said.
Tarullo also heads a separate committee on banking regulation.
In his July speech, Fischer noted the main U.S. financial
regulatory body - the Financial Stability Oversight Council -
does not have power to impose policy changes on the regulatory
agencies that are its members, unlike in Britain, where the Bank
of England has that authority.
"It may well be that adding a financial stability mandate to
the overall mandates of all financial regulatory bodies, and
perhaps other changes that would give more authority to a
reformed FSOC, would contribute to increasing financial and
economic stability," he said.
Reforming the fractured U.S. regulatory system put in place
by Congress would be a high hurdle. But a former Fed official,
who declined to be named, said it was possible Fischer could use
his powers of persuasion to cajole other regulators to make
changes when financial stability was at stake.
"There are things you could do, there are questions you can
ask" that can lead to changes, he said, suggesting the Fed can
prompt studies of certain financial pockets that then lead to
policy changes. "That's the blueprint for doing a systemic kind
of thing."
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty and Howard Schneider in
Washington; Additional reporting by Jonathan Spicer in New York
and Moriah Costa in Washington; Editing by Tim Ahmann and Chizu
Nomiyama)