JACKSON HOLE, Wyo. Aug 29 U.S. inflation will
likely rebound as pressure from the dollar and other factors
fade, allowing the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates
gradually, Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer said on Saturday.
The influential U.S. central banker was circumspect whether
he would prefer to raise rates from near zero at a
much-anticipated policy meeting on Sept. 16-17. But he said
downward price pressure from the rising dollar, falling oil
prices, and slack in the U.S. labor market is fading.
"Given the apparent stability of inflation expectations,
there is good reason to believe that inflation will move higher
as the forces holding down inflation dissipate further," he told
a central bankers' conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
"With inflation low, we can probably remove accommodation at
a gradual pace," he added. "Yet, because monetary policy
influences real activity with a substantial lag, we should not
wait until inflation is back to 2 percent to begin tightening."
The Fed has said it wants to be reasonably confident that
inflation, which has been stuck below a 2-percent target for a
few years, will rebound in the medium term. Recent financial
market turmoil and fears of a Chinese economic slowdown could
stall that rebound.
"At this moment, we are following developments in the
Chinese economy and their actual and potential effects on other
economies even more closely than usual," said Fischer, who on
Friday said it was too early to decide whether September was the
time to hike rates for the first time in nearly a decade.
