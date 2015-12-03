(Adds outlook on financial system)
WASHINGTON Dec 3 The Federal Reserve is
developing regulations that would set minimum margins for
securities financing transactions as it looks to contain risk
and increase understanding of nonbank financial institutions,
its vice chairman, Stanley Fischer, said on Thursday.
"The more stringent regulation of the banking sector may
push short-term financing activities to less regulated
entities," he said at a financial stability conference.
The new rules, intended to "limit such regulatory
arbitrage," would "apply to all market participants, thereby
mitigating the risks associated with regulation along
institutional lines," he added.
The comments come as regulators turn their gaze to "shadow
banking," and Fischer said both policymakers and researchers
"need better models and data to understand the interconnections
between the banking system and nonbank financial institutions."
In particular, he called data on securities lending,
bilateral repos, derivatives trading and other activities that
could create funding and leverage risks "inadequate."
Fischer said that better regulations may modestly affect
market liquidity but they would reduce leverage and "leave the
financial system much more resilient."
Fischer said he sees overall financial vulnerabilities as
moderate and considerably lower than a decade ago.
Asset valuations and debt burdens "do not appear outsized"
and house prices "do not appear broadly elevated relative to
rents or disposable income," he said.
But there are signs of valuation pressures in commercial
real estate markets and corporate debt is vulnerable to adverse
shocks given the high issuance in recent years, he added.
The remarks did not mention interest rates or inflation.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Andrea Ricci)