WASHINGTON Nov 15 U.S. banking rules may be
limiting liquidity for some securities but their impact is not
unduly hurting markets, Federal Reserve Vice Chair Stanley
Fischer said on Tuesday.
Since the 2008 financial crisis, leading banks have had to
hold more capital to brace for a future shock and those rules
might be weighing on markets, Fischer said.
Even so, those effects might be worthwhile if the rules help
shield markets from a future financial upheaval, he said.
"This perspective naturally emphasizes potential tradeoffs
between the possibly adverse effect regulations may have on
market liquidity and their positive effect on the stability of
the financial system," Fischer told a Brookings Institution
conference on market liquidity.
Leaders of the U.S. banking industry have argued that they
could boost the economy and offer more consumer credit if some
capital rules were eased.
