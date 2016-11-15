WASHINGTON Nov 15 Federal Reserve Vice Chair
Stanley Fischer said on Tuesday that he was surprised by the
outcome of the U.S. presidential election.
"If the question is were you surprised by the situation in
the world on Wednesday...versus where it was two days before,
the answer is yes," the central bank's second-in-command said at
an event at the Brookings Institution in Washington.
Since Republican Donald Trump was elected U.S. president
last week, the 10-year Treasury yield has risen.
Fischer cautioned it is too early to fully assess market
fallout and said market swings following Britain's vote to leave
the European Union provided a cautionary example.
(Reporting by Patrick Rucker and Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by
Chizu Nomiyama)