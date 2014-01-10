BRIEF-EVINE Live says entered into eighth amendment to revolving credit, term loan and security agreement
* Evine live inc - on march 21, 2017, evine live inc entered into eighth amendment to revolving credit, term loan and security agreement
WASHINGTON Jan 10 President Barack Obama on Friday named experienced central banker and internationally respected economist Stanley Fischer to serve as the vice chairman of the Federal Reserve, the White House said.
Obama also nominated Lael Brainard, who served as the Treasury Department's top official for international affairs, to serve on the Fed board. The president further named Fed Governor Jerome Powell to a new term on the board ending in 2028.
VANCOUVER, March 21 The Bank of Canada remains concerned about tepid business investment, a key official said on Tuesday, adding it is too early to assume the worst of underperformance is over despite stronger-than-expected economic growth recently.
* Petroshale announces equity offering and amendments to its senior credit facility