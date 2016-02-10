WASHINGTON Feb 10 A top Federal Reserve
policymaker expressed concern that financial reforms could make
it harder for the central bank to stem a panic in credit
markets, a warning that comes amid growing stress in corners of
the banking sector.
Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer on Friday said it was a
"major" concern that the 2010 Dodd-Frank law required the Fed to
disclose which banks had borrowed under a special facility
designed to extend credit to banks otherwise shut out of lending
markets.
The Fed previously released only aggregate figures for this
program but now publishes a more detailed report with a two-year
lag.
Fischer said the reporting requirements marked a "failure to
resolve the problem of stigma - that is, the stigma of borrowing
from the central bank at a time when the financial markets are
on guard," according to prepared remarks to a closed-door
conference.
"Indeed, some of the Dodd-Frank Act reporting requirements
may worsen the stigma problem," Fischer said, adding that the
new regulatory framework was still untested by crisis.
(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)