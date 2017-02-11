COVENTRY Feb 11 U.S. Federal Reserve Vice Chair Stanley Fischer said there was significant uncertainty about U.S. fiscal policy under the Trump administration, but the Fed would stick to its targets of creating full employment and getting inflation to 2 percent.

"There is quite significant uncertainty about what's actually going to happen, I don't think anyone quite knows. It's a process which involves both the administration and the Congress in deciding fiscal policy," Fischer said, speaking at an Economics summit at Warwick University on Saturday.

"At the moment we're going strictly according to what we see as our responsibility according to the law, which is maintaining full employment and getting inflation to 2 percent." (Reporting by Helen Reid, Editing by Abhinav Ramnarayan)