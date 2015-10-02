WASHINGTON Oct 2 The U.S.'s set of tools to
limit asset bubbles is neither large nor "battle tested,"
Federal Reserve vice chair Stanley Fischer said on Friday in a
call for regulators to step up research on how to improve
financial stability.
Fischer said that compared to other countries the complexity
of the U.S. financial system and the diverse number of
regulators may make it difficult to develop or deploy so-called
"macroprudential" tools - policies that could be used to
selectively cool overheated financial markets.
As head of the Bank of Israel, Fischer put such tools to
work, for example, by hiking loan to value ratios on home
mortgages to slow a run-up in real estate values.
He has said the U.S. should examine that and other policies
before new financial risks emerge, though he acknowledged they
may be tough to implement.
"I remain concerned that the U.S. macroprudential toolkit is
not large and not yet battle tested," Fischer said, and it may
be difficult to expand because so many agencies have control
over different parts of the financial system. In addition, he
said, targeting policies at one sector, such as home mortgages,
could simply push that sort of lending to less regulated
companies.
There is concern that the Dodd-Frank regulations put in
place after the crisis are already doing that, helping expand
the influence of "shadow" banks not covered by the same rules as
commercial lenders.
Some of those regulations have a macroprudential character,
such as the stress testing of banks and the possible imposition
of "countercyclical" capital buffers that could require the
largest banks to hold more in reserve if markets overheat.
Ultimately Fischer said it may be left to monetary policy to
bear responsibility for financial stability.
"The limited macroprudential toolkit...leads me to conclude
that there may be times when adjustments to monetary policy
should be discussed as a means to curb risks to financial
stability," Fischer said.
Even though the interest rate is a blunt tool, requiring a
potential tradeoff of higher unemployment if it was hiked to
control an asset bubble, "we need to consider the potential role
of monetary policy in fostering financial stability," he said.
That could include using narrower policy tools, like bank
reserve requirements, and not just the interest rate alone, he
said.
(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)