SAN FRANCISCO Nov 19 The Federal Reserve has
telegraphed its imminent interest rate hike so well that central
bankers elsewhere have even begun to get impatient about it, the
Fed's second-in-command suggested on Thursday.
"In the relatively near future probably some major central
banks will begin gradually moving away form near-zero interest
rates," Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer said in remarks
prepared for delivery to the San Francisco Fed's biannaual Asia
Economic Policy conference.
Although unsaid, it was clear that he included the Fed among
the "major central banks" he was referring to.
"While we continue to scrutinize incoming data, and no final
decisions have been made, we have done everything we can to
avoid surprising the markets and governments when we move, to
the extent that several emerging market (and other) central
bankers have, for some time, been telling the Fed to 'just do
it.'"
The Fed is widely expected to raise rates for the first time
in nearly a decade when policymakers meet in Washington on Dec.
15-16. Sentiment for a December hike took firm hold at the Fed's
Oct. 27-28 policy meeting, according to meeting minutes released
on Wednesday.
The bulk of Fischer's prepared remarks focused on prospects
for growth in Asia, which he said would likely continue to slow
as those economies make the transition to richer, less
export-dependent structures. Worries about the effects of
China's slowdown played into the Fed's decision to put off
raising rates when it met in September.
"China is for some time likely to continue to grow faster
than the rest of the world," Fischer said. "The region is still
expected to significantly outpace the global economy and make by
far the largest contribution to global growth in the years
ahead."
Still, slower China growth will continue to put downward
pressure on metals and other commodity prices, although the
outlook for oil prices is less certain because richer economies
tend to consume more oil per person, putting potential upward
pressure on oil prices.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)