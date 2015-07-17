UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
WASHINGTON, July 17 Federal Reserve Vice Chair Stanley Fischer said on Friday there should be no further limits put on the U.S. central bank's emergency lending powers.
In response to a question following a speech to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in Washington, Fischer said the Fed could work with the post-financial crisis restrictions on the types of companies it could lend to.
But he said the process had gone as far as it should. (Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Paul Simao)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts