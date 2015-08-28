WASHINGTON Aug 28 The U.S. Federal Reserve is waiting to see how data and markets unfold over the coming weeks before deciding whether to raise interest rates at its September meeting, Vice Chair Stanley Fischer said on Friday.

"It's early to tell," Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer told CNBC, asked if he felt the case for a September rate hike was less compelling after recent market volatility.

"We're still watching how it unfolds. So I wouldn't want to go ahead and decide right now what the case is: more compelling, less compelling, etcetera."

(Reporting by Krista Hughes and Jason Lange; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)